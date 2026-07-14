Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, and fish in Egyptian markets varied on Monday, July 13th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A kilogram of white poultry was priced at EGP 82.2, with a 2.9% increase daily.

The price of meat also rose by 0.3% to EGP 454.9 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish’s price declined by 5.3% to EGP 91.9 per kilogram.

A liter of packaged milk also fell by 1.9% to EGP 45.6, while a carton of white eggs was priced at EGP 97.1, down 3.1% on a daily basis.