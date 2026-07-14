Arab Finance: Gourmet Egypt (GOUR) announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.22 per share starting July 29th, according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Shareholders of record at the close of trading on July 26th, 2026, will be eligible to receive the distribution, with the entitlement transferring to buyers of the stock until the end of that trading session.

Earlier in June, Gourmet Egypt rolled out plans to reach annual sales of nearly EGP 9 billion by 2030, compared to standalone revenues of EGP 2.7 billion achieved in 2025.

The company seeks to achieve this growth strategy through strengthening its geographical presence and opening between two and three new branches annually.

Regarding its financial position, the consolidated profits attributable to the parent company of Gourmet climbed by 46.86% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 69.725 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.