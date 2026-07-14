Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with ministers and officials to review the government’s efforts to strengthen Egypt's strategic reserves of petroleum products, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Madbouly stressed that the government is intensifying efforts to secure and maintain a sufficient strategic stockpile of petroleum products amid ongoing global uncertainty and geopolitical instability in the region.

The government is closely monitoring regional developments and their potential repercussions on the energy sector, he affirmed. In this regard, the state is implementing flexible plans and alternative scenarios to respond swiftly to any emergency while ensuring the uninterrupted supply of fuel to citizens and key productive sectors.

For his part, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi presented a detailed assessment of current petroleum product inventories, outlining measures being taken to expand the country's strategic reserves over the coming period.

The meeting also reviewed frameworks for coordination mechanisms between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to secure the financial resources needed to secure a strategic fuel stockpile.

In a previous cabinet meeting, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk noted that the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 budget includes substantial allocations for energy subsidies, alongside measures to secure the financial resources necessary to secure stable energy supplies.