ABU DHABI - Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has further strengthened its teacher-led learning ecosystem with a suite of enhanced classroom tools designed to help educators deliver more responsive, engaging, and personalised instruction.

The latest enhancements enable educators to monitor student understanding in real time, adapt instruction on the spot, and foster greater participation across the classroom.

The new capabilities include Present Mode for live instruction, flexible assignment functionality for whole-class, group, or individual learning, live classroom analytics, interactive polls, open-ended response tools, gamified assessments, and new interactive activity types.

A key advancement is the ability to generate meaningful insight not only from formal assessments, but also from interactive learning activities conducted during lessons. These in-the-moment signals help teachers quickly identify understanding, surface misconceptions, and adjust instruction without disrupting the flow of teaching.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “At Alef Education, we believe technology creates its greatest impact in education when it empowers teachers rather than replacing them. Guided by this principle, our latest enhancements provide educators with deeper, real-time insights into student learning, enabling more personalised instruction, stronger classroom engagement, and timely, confident decision-making."

According to Alphonso, early feedback from educators indicates improved student engagement, quicker identification of learning gaps and more inclusive classroom participation.

He added that the platform enables teachers to capture insights from all students, rather than only those who actively participate, providing a more comprehensive view of learning progress.