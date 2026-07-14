Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has announced double-digit growth across all key performance indicators in Q2 supporting positive momentum in H1 2026.

Total revenue reached $858 million, representing an 11% increase in Q2 2026 compared to the same period last year, while total revenue in H1 generated by the alliance's portfolio increased by 17% year-on-year to reach $1.8 billion, reflecting sustained demand across all regions.

This performance was underpinned by a 21% increase in room nights in Q2 and 27% year-on-year in H1, highlighting increased guest loyalty and longer stays.

Loyalty engagement

The power of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme was highly evident in Q2, with cross-brand revenue - generated by members booking stays at a GHA brand different from the one where they enrolled - surging by 32% year-on-year to US$132 million. This cross-brand activity represents highly incremental revenue for hotel owners, proving the value of the alliance's shared loyalty ecosystem, the group said.

This engagement was mirrored by a 41% year-on-year increase in Q2 in total D$ redemptions, as members actively used their digital rewards currency to offset stay costs and experiential purchases.

“Our Q2 2026 results demonstrate the continued strength of the GHA DISCOVERY platform and the value of our alliance model. Double-digit growth in total revenue, room revenue and cross-brand activity, despite the regional conflict in the Middle East, shows that members are continuing to travel, engaging more deeply across our brands, and delivering significant incremental revenue to our hotels,” said Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.

International leisure travel dominates

International travel remained the primary engine of growth for GHA in Q2 2026, accounting for $476 million in total room revenue, a 12% increase year-on-year, representing 68% of total room revenue. International room nights and stays both posted strong gains, rising 21% and 22% respectively, as with long-haul journeys particularly popular. Domestic travel also showed robust momentum, with room revenue rising 16% to $220 million.

Members’ favourite destinations

Destinations generating the most revenue from members’ international stays in Q2 2026 rankings were as follows: Italy took the top spot (+21% compared to Q2 2025), followed by Spain (35%), Thailand (+22%), the Netherlands (+9%), and the United Kingdom (79%).

US and UK top feeder markets

The US remained the single largest international feeder market for GHA in Q2, generating US$86 million, accounting for 18% of international room revenue. The UK was the second-largest source market, followed by China, Germany and Australia.

Distinct travel flows

US outbound travel was diverse, with particularly strong demand for the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. UK travellers favoured European sun and culture, especially Spain and Portugal, alongside Italy, while Thailand dominated for their long-haul travel. German travellers preferred the Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, and Italy, while Australian members travelled to Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Fiji as their preferred destinations. Chinese travellers enjoyed trips to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia among their main international destinations.

Growing membership and portfolio

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, GHA is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory. The 36% year-on-year increase in new member enrolments during Q2 2026 ensures a rapidly expanding audience of highly engaged travellers who will continue to fuel the alliance's performance.

GHA continued to strengthen its global footprint during the second quarter, adding 31 new properties and surpassing the milestone of 1,000 hotels in the first half of 2026. This growth was supplemented by the addition of four new member brands - Almanac Hotels, Regal Hotels, STORY Hotels and TemptingPlaces Collection - further diversifying GHA's geographic reach and offering members an even wider choice of distinctive stay experiences around the world.

“These results reflect the growing appeal of our global portfolio, the strength of demand for international travel, and the increasing loyalty of members who are choosing to stay within the GHA ecosystem more often. Despite ongoing market uncertainty, our sustained momentum - further reinforced by the strength of collaboration across our growing network of brands - gives us confidence in delivering another strong and resilient performance in the second half of the year," said GHA.

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