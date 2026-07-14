Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index rising 0.67% to 52,608.28 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.16% to 5,888.94 points. Meanwhile, the Shariah index declined by 0.10% to 6,190.77 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 0.47% at 16,563.19 points and by 0.36% at 22,347.31 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 9.837 billion through the exchange of 3.332 billion shares over 208,110 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.834 trillion.

Individuals took over 81.41% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 18.58%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 91.45%, whereas foreign and Arab investors represented 4.71% and 3.84%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 98.048 million and EGP 21.140 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 119.189 million.