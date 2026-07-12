Saudi Arabia: Audi Capital is pleased to announce its participation in the successful closing of a strategic real estate sale-leaseback transaction led by LeadCrest Capital Partners, investing in ateliers de couture located within Italy's leading fashion corridors and leased to HModa, a leading luxury industrial platform serving some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands.

This institutional-grade transaction provides exposure to mission-critical real estate assets at the heart of Italy's luxury production ecosystem, further reinforcing Audi Capital's strategy of investing in premier income-generating real estate assets.

The transaction was led and executed by LeadCrest Capital Partners, a leading European sale-leaseback investor with deep expertise in structuring and executing high-quality real estate and industrial platform investments across Europe, with Audi Capital participating as a cornerstone investor. The partnership reflects Audi Capital's ongoing commitment to collaborating with best-in-class asset managers on a global scale.

Commenting on the transaction, Khalid Shobokshi, Head of Private Markets at Audi Capital, said: "This transaction reflects Audi Capital's ability to source and execute institutional-quality investment opportunities alongside leading global asset managers. Partnering with best-in-class sponsors such as LeadCrest, allows us to provide our investors access to distinctive opportunities backed by high-quality assets and robust fundamentals”

Diego Vidal Ponte, Head of Investments Southern Europe at LeadCrest Capital Partners, added: “Thrilled to announce the closing of this partnership with HModa, Italy's leading luxury manufacturing platforms. A truly unique asset class, a compelling income story, and a partnership we are proud of. Delighted to have worked alongside the Audi Capital team to bring this opportunity to investors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Looking ahead, Audi Capital remains focused on identifying and executing institutional-grade investment opportunities across local and global markets, further reinforcing its position as a trusted asset manager with deep market expertise and a proven track record of execution capabilities.

About Audi Capital:

Audi Capital is a fully-fledged financial institution, established in Saudi Arabia and licensed to conduct securities business by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under license number 06017-37, dated 15/05/2006G. Audi Capital provides dealing, arranging, investment management advisory and custody services to its clients. All our services are delivered in accordance with the Capital Market Law (including its implementing regulations) and aligned with global best practices. Since its inception in 2006, Audi Capital has been dedicated to upholding the highest international standards in Wealth and Asset Management, while operating in full compliance with Saudi regulations. Our focus on excellence ensures that our clients receive personalized financial solutions and trusted, expert guidance. By leveraging technology, we are committed to innovation and client service to meet the evolving needs of investors.

Press Contact – Audi Capital

Marketing@audicapital.com

www.audicapital.com

Tel: +966 11 219 9300