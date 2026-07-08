Qatar National Bank (QNB) reported H1 2026 net profit attributable to shareholders of 8.7 billion riyals ($2.4 billion), marking a 3% increase from the same period last year.

QNB's operating income for the period came in 11% higher at QAR 24 billion

Net loans and advances increased 8% year-on-year to QAR 1.04 trillion as at the end of June, while customer deposits rose 4.1% to QAR 972.9 billion.

Total assets increased 6.2% to QAR 1.44 trillion at the end of June, compared with a year earlier.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com