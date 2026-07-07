Bitcoin Suisse Group, a crypto financial services provider, has continued to expand its international presence beyond Switzerland, with its subsidiary BTCS Middle East Ltd. receiving Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM.

The permission follows a thorough, multi-stage approval process and enables the company to provide a comprehensive suite of regulated financial services to investors and institutions in the digital assets sector.

The Group currently safeguards US$3.7 billion in crypto assets and ranks as the fourth-largest staking operator globally in the digital assets sector.

Institutional and professional clients will be able to access regulated digital asset financial infrastructure designed to meet their needs, including risk management and hedging, digital asset custody services, and trading in approved virtual assets within a compliant regulatory environment.

Ceyda Majcen, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer of BTCS ME, who leads Bitcoin Suisse Group's expansion efforts in the Middle East, said that receiving full Financial Services Permission from the FSRA represents a major milestone in the Group’s international growth strategy through one of the world’s most dynamic digital asset hubs.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said that Bitcoin Suisse joining ADGM’s ecosystem represents a qualitative addition to the digital assets sector and underscores the centre’s ability to attract global institutions seeking regulatory clarity, effective market access and sustainable growth opportunities.

He added that as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a leading financial hub in the region, ADGM continues to support innovation within a robust, internationally recognised regulatory framework.