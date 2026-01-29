Dubai - Dubai Insurance Company has partnered with Zodia Custody to launch the first digital wallet for crypto assets in the UAE insurance sector, according to a press release.

The new wallet enables secure receipt of insurance premiums and seamless payment of claims using digital assets, positioning Dubai Insurance as a pioneer in next-generation insurance solutions.

By allowing policyholders to seamlessly transact in digital assets, the initiative enhances customer experience while ensuring high standards of security, governance, and transparency.

Moreover, the solution will streamline operational processes in line with the company’s commitment to innovation as financial services continue to evolve.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, the CEO of Dubai Insurance, said: “With the launch of our first digital asset wallet, we are embracing innovation in line with the UAE’s vision to lead the future of digital finance.”

“As digital assets become part of everyday financial life, we believe insurers have a clear role to play in providing security, strong governance, and confidence in a changing landscape,“ the CEO added.

Through its partnership with Zodia Custody, Dubai Insurance leverages an institutional-grade custody platform supported by advanced security architecture and global compliance standards.

Zane Suren, Managing Director, Commercial, Middle East and Africa, Zodia Custody, stated: “Dubai Insurance’s launch of a crypto-enabled digital wallet is a meaningful step forward in bringing digital assets into everyday financial services in the Middle East.”

“Through Zodia Custody’s partnership with Dubai Insurance, customers will have institutional-grade custody and controls that help make premium payments and claims settlement in digital assets secure, transparent, and operationally robust,” Suren noted.

The launch supports the UAE’s broader digital economy ambitions and blockchain strategy, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for fintech and digital innovation and setting a new benchmark for the regional insurance industry.

