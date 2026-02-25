Kuwait Finance House–Egypt (KFH Egypt) has made Apple Pay available to its customers, enabling contactless payments using iPhone and Apple Watch as part of its efforts to expand secure and convenient digital payment options, as per an emailed press release.

Through Apple Pay, customers can complete payments by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal, without handing over cards, touching physical buttons, or using cash.

Each transaction is authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, or the device passcode, alongside a unique one-time dynamic security code. The service is accepted at a wide range of locations, including grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, and retail outlets.

Apple Pay also allows customers to make faster purchases within apps or online via Safari on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, without the need to create new accounts or repeatedly enter shipping and billing details.

The service can be used for food and grocery delivery, online shopping, transportation, parking, and other services, with in-app payments also supported through Apple Watch.

Security and privacy are central to Apple Pay’s design. When a KFH Egypt credit or debit card is added to Apple Pay, the actual card number is not stored on the device or Apple servers.

Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard chip designed to protect payment information.

Customers can set up Apple Pay by opening the Wallet app on their iPhone, tapping the plus sign, and following the steps to add their KFH Egypt credit or debit card.

Once added, the card can be used immediately across iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, while customers continue to receive all existing benefits and rewards associated with their bank cards.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).