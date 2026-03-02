Suez Canal Bank has signed a cooperation protocol with Alameda Healthcare Group, one of Egypt’s largest integrated healthcare providers, aimed at strengthening integration between premium banking solutions and high-quality medical services for High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Privé clients.

The partnership reflects the bank’s strategy to broaden its suite of non-financial services, offering clients added value beyond traditional banking products through alliances with leading institutions in key sectors.

Under the agreement, HNW and Privé clients will gain access to a range of exclusive medical benefits, including comprehensive check-up packages designed in line with the highest medical standards. The protocol also provides for the appointment of dedicated relationship managers from Alameda Healthcare Group to deliver personalised medical consultations and facilitate access to premium healthcare services..

The cooperation protocol was signed by Akef El Maghraby, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, and Neeraj Mishra, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alameda Healthcare Group. The signing ceremony was attended by Shehab Zidan, Deputy CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, and Nagham Kandil, Head of Retail Banking at the bank, as well as Islam Idris, Head of Marketing at Alameda Healthcare Group.

Commenting on the agreement, El Maghraby described the protocol as a strategic step in the bank’s efforts to expand the scope of solutions offered to retail clients. He noted that the partnership supports the bank’s vision of delivering integrated services tailored to clients’ evolving needs, through collaboration with leading institutions across vital sectors.

For his part, Mishra said the collaboration reflects Alameda’s ongoing commitment to partnering with prominent Egyptian institutions to enhance customer experience. He emphasised that healthcare is a cornerstone of long-term wellbeing, adding that integrating preventive care into a premium banking offering creates a more holistic and meaningful value proposition.

He added that the partnership further strengthens Alameda’s institutional alliances and supports its strategy of delivering proactive, outcome-driven healthcare solutions that generate sustainable value for both organisations and the wider community.

