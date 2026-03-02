Smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the U.S embassy in Kuwait, and fire fighters and ambulances were seen in the area, a witness told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
