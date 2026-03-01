KUWAIT: Kuwait's Air Defence Force intercepted on Sunday a number of hostile aerial targets on Sunday morning with high efficiency and professionalism.

In a press statement, the official spokesperson of the Kuwait Ministry of Defence said the targets were detected and intercepted within the operational zone south of the country as part of full readiness measures to protect the airspace, noting that no injuries were reported.

Kuwait News Agency quoted the spokesperson as affirming that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments to ensure the security and stability of the country.