Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from February 15-19, 2026 reached QAR 931,373,587.

Meanwhile the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QAR 69,669,982.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, housing unit, commercial shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Daayen, Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dhakhira, Al Shamal, and in the areas of The Pearl, Umm Al Amad, Al Wukair, Lusail 69, and Al Kharayej.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QAR 403.498 million during the period from February 8-12.

