Arab Finance: Egypt-based real estate developer IMKAN Misr has launched U by Clubside, the latest phase of its flagship Alburouj development in East Cairo, as part of its broader plan to expand the integrated residential community, as per an emailed press release.

Spanning nearly 1,200 feddans, Alburouj is located in Heliopolis New City, near New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement and El Shorouk City.

The development is designed as a multi-phase community that brings together residential neighborhoods, education, healthcare, entertainment, and extensive green open spaces.

Its masterplan is built around creating a connected environment that supports balanced living and everyday interaction between residents and their surroundings.

U by Clubside is positioned directly overlooking Alburouj Sporting Club, offering residents immediate access to sports facilities and outdoor activities.

The layout emphasizes open views and walkable spaces that encourage physical activity and social engagement, supporting a lifestyle centered on daily movement and community interaction.

The phase also features landscaped walkways, wide terraces, and outdoor work areas intended to support productivity while remaining connected to nature.

Internal courtyards are designed to provide secure spaces for children and shaded areas for relaxation, allowing residents to transition easily between work, leisure, and family life within the same community.

Residential units at U by Clubside are delivered fully finished, using premium materials and contemporary design elements.

Wide terraces are incorporated to enhance natural light and create a sense of openness, while underground parking is included to improve pedestrian safety and ease of movement.

These elements align with Alburouj’s broader sustainability-focused masterplan, which prioritizes human-centered design and livability.

IMKAN Misr is the Egyptian arm of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, a global investment group with real estate operations across multiple markets.

The group’s portfolio includes IMKAN Properties, IMKAN Morocco, and developments in Sri Lanka and Seychelles, supported by affiliated companies operating across three continents.

In Egypt, IMKAN Misr is known for its people-first approach, grounded in research into human behavior and lifestyle needs.