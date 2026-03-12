Tunis - The National Cybersecurity Agency, in cooperation with the University of Sfax, will organize the 8th edition of the I PROTECT SENIOR Forum from March 22 to 24 in Hammamet.

The forum is an annual gathering that brings together leading specialists, experts, researchers, academics, students, and professionals in the field of cybersecurity to exchange expertise and keep pace with the latest scientific and technological developments in this key field.

The event aims to strengthen scientific research and develop skills in cybersecurity, while also promoting cooperation between academic institutions, specialized organizations, and the technology sector.

The program will feature a series of specialized hands-on workshops focusing on cybersecurity, data protection, and digital systems security. Approved research papers will also have the opportunity to be published on the IEEE platform through the IEEE Xplore digital library.

