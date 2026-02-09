DOHA: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) announced the publication of the Log Management Guidelines, aimed at strengthening cyber resilience and enhancing the readiness of national entities to address the growing cyber threat landscape.

The agency highlighted that insufficient activation and management of logs remain one of the key challenges in investigating cyber incidents and responding effectively. The guidelines support organizations in identifying critical events that must be logged and monitored, enabling early threat detection and improving incident response and recovery capabilities.

The issuance of these guidelines forms part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote best practices in log management, support the national cybersecurity ecosystem, and ensure the protection of digital assets and business continuity.

