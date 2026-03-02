Egypt - The Ministries of Investment and Foreign Trade, Supply and Internal Trade, and Agriculture and Land Reclamation are intensifying coordination to assess and mitigate the repercussions of airspace closures in a number of countries on Egyptian exports, particularly fast-perishing agricultural produce.

The move comes amid ongoing monitoring of regional developments and their potential impact on Egypt’s external trade flows.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the three ministries said state authorities are monitoring the situation around the clock, in close coordination with relevant bodies, export council representatives and companies operating in the export sector, to ensure swift responses and sector-specific measures in line with unfolding developments.

The statement noted that work is proceeding on several parallel tracks. These include assessing available logistical alternatives, such as shifting to sea or land freight depending on the destination market, facilitating regulatory and commercial procedures to reroute affected shipments, expanding alternative trading channels, and strengthening coordination with supply chains and retail outlets to absorb additional volumes in the domestic market without disrupting price stability.

The ministries urged exporting companies to communicate directly with the relevant authorities to report any obstacles, enabling immediate intervention and the provision of necessary technical and procedural support. Designated contact points have been assigned within each specialised body, including the General Organisation for Export and Import Control, the Holding Company for Food Industries, and the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine.

The three ministries affirmed that joint coordination will continue, with all necessary measures to be taken to safeguard the uninterrupted flow of goods, protect the interests of producers and exporters, and maintain stability in the domestic market.

