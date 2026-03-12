Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products in Egypt increased on March 11th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry edged up by 0.1% to EGP 110.8 per kilogram, while the price of beef also increased by 1.3% to EGP 414.3 per kilogram.

Likewise, tilapia fish costs EGP 84.7 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 1.7%.

The price of a milk carton also jumped by 1.3% to EGP 44.5 per liter.

A carton of white eggs recorded about EGP 141.7, with a daily increase of 0.8%.