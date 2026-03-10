Nigeria’s quest to transform its agricultural sector and achieve sustainable food security took centre stage in Abuja as policymakers, farmers, agribusiness leaders, development partners, and civil society organisations gathered for the 2026 Ministerial Stakeholders Engagement Retreat on Agricultural Transformation.

Held at the Yar’Adua Centre, the high-level meeting provided an opportunity for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to present progress made in the last two years while seeking deeper collaboration with stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

At the heart of the discussions was a renewed commitment by the federal government to increase agricultural productivity, reduce reliance on imports, expand agribusiness opportunities, and ensure that food remains accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, described the gathering as a critical platform for collaboration aimed at transforming Nigeria’s food systems.

Kyari said the administration has placed food security at the top of its national priorities, noting that agriculture remains a strategic pillar for economic stability and national sovereignty.

“This platform represents our shared commitment to collaboration and collective action towards achieving food security,” he said.

According to the minister, the government’s agricultural transformation strategy is focused on boosting productivity, creating employment opportunities, and stimulating wealth creation across the value chain.

The engagement, he explained, was designed to ensure that policies and programmes are shaped by the practical experiences and feedback of stakeholders, including farmers, processors, and development partners.

Food prices decline amid production gains

One of the highlights of the minister’s address was the claim that government interventions are beginning to yield tangible results, particularly in stabilising food prices.

Kyari disclosed that prices of essential food commodities have dropped by about 50 percent nationwide, reversing the sharp increases recorded in previous years.

He attributed the development to increased domestic production, improved supply chains, and government efforts to tackle high input costs.

“We are focusing on boosting local production and reducing reliance on imports so that affordable and nutritious food becomes accessible to all Nigerians,” he said.

Agricultural analysts say the government’s emphasis on local production could significantly reduce the country’s food import bill while strengthening rural economies.

To accelerate growth, the federal government has prioritised the development of several strategic agricultural value chains.

These include rice, maize, wheat, millet, sorghum, cassava, yam, cocoa, soybean, cotton, tomato, onion, cowpea, kenaf, and oil palm.

Kyari said the ministry has invested heavily in distributing improved seeds, agrochemicals, safety kits, pest-control materials, and farmer training programmes to support these sectors.

Such interventions, he noted, are helping smallholder farmers transition from subsistence farming to profitable agribusiness ventures.

The government believes strengthening these value chains will increase farm productivity, expand exports, and create employment for millions of Nigerians.

The minister revealed that more than 1.9 million bags of fertiliser have been distributed to nearly one million farmers across the country.

Additionally, farmers have been introduced to organic fertiliser solutions, with over 12,000 litres of organic fertilisers supplied to promote sustainable soil management practices.

To improve fertiliser quality control, the government trained 109 fertiliser inspectors and over 329 industry stakeholders on regulatory compliance.

Authorities have also intensified efforts to eliminate counterfeit fertilisers from the market through enforcement actions and regulatory reforms.

A National Reference Laboratory has been established alongside an upgraded National Fertiliser Management Platform to improve transparency and monitoring within the fertiliser supply chain.

According to the 2025 Agricultural Performance Survey conducted by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Nigeria recorded increased output in major crops including rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cowpea, yam, and cassava.

The growth was driven by expanded cultivated areas, improved farming techniques, and increased resilience among farmers in major producing states.

Officials say the survey will guide policy decisions and strengthen planning for Nigeria’s food security agenda.

Investments in Agribusiness Infrastructure

Beyond farm-level interventions, the government has also invested in infrastructure to stimulate agribusiness development.

Kyari said the ministry has overseen the construction of modern markets, 10 integrated processing plants across the six geopolitical zones, and seven composite flour compact milling factories in different states.

Two agribusiness incubation centres have also been established at the Federal University Lokoja and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike to nurture innovation among young agricultural entrepreneurs.

These initiatives have attracted millions of dollars in investment into Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, generating jobs and improving income levels for farmers and processors.

Recognising the importance of rural infrastructure in agricultural productivity, the government has undertaken several development projects in farming communities.

Between 2024 and 2025, the ministry facilitated the construction of about 170 kilometres of asphalt roads and 57 kilometres of earth and surface-dressed roads to improve access to markets.

Other interventions include the installation of 296 motorised and solar-powered boreholes, water treatment plants, and 3,596 solar street lights in rural communities.

Additionally, 69 rural housing and market facilities have been developed to support economic activities and improve living conditions for farmers.

Mechanisation and modern farming

The federal government is also promoting mechanisation to increase efficiency in agricultural operations.

In 2025, the ministry launched the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, which included the deployment of 2,000 tractors and other farm equipment nationwide.

Mechanisation centres have been established to provide farmers with access to modern equipment and training on proper use and maintenance.

Experts say mechanisation could significantly reduce labour shortages while boosting large-scale agricultural production.

Access to finance remains a major barrier for farmers, particularly smallholders.To address this challenge, the government recently approved a N250 billion facility for the Bank of Agriculture to provide loans to farmers at single-digit interest rates. The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation has also expanded risk protection for farmers.

Kyari, revealed that the insurance agency has supported 199,275 farmers with N700 billion risk cover, generating N2.43 billion in premium income and paying out N200 million in claims.

Such insurance schemes are expected to protect farmers from losses caused by climate events, pests, or other unforeseen challenges.

Strategic Food Reserves and Storage Expansion

The government is also strengthening the National Strategic Food Reserve to prevent food shortages during emergencies.

Kyari said increasing the reserve stock will stabilise prices and ensure a steady supply of essential commodities during crises such as natural disasters or conflicts.

The ministry is simultaneously encouraging private-sector investment in storage infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses.

Another major initiative highlighted during the retreat is the rollout of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ).

Supported by the African Development Bank and other development partners, the programme aims to transform agricultural production into industrial-scale value addition.

The project is expected to increase agricultural output by more than 60 percent and reduce post-harvest losses by 80 percent.

Pilot activities have already commenced in Kano, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory, where farmers are receiving training, improved inputs, and support for climate-resilient farming practices.

The National Agricultural Growth Scheme Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP) has also recorded significant progress. Since its launch, the programme has registered 647,500 farmers, with 622,818 receiving subsidised inputs.

The scheme has established 1,269 input redemption centres and engaged 657 agro-dealers nationwide.

Government records show that crop production has increased by 30 percent in participating states, demonstrating the programme’s impact.

Recognising the role of youth and women in agricultural transformation, the ministry has intensified programmes aimed at empowering these groups.

These initiatives include gender-responsive extension services, access to credit and farm inputs, and training on climate-smart agriculture.

The government has also adopted the “Every Home a Garden” initiative championed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to promote

household food production and urban farming.

Officials say the initiative will strengthen food availability while encouraging community participation in agriculture.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, emphasised that agricultural transformation cannot be achieved by government alone.

He described the engagement as a platform to deepen partnerships between the public sector, private investors, farmers, and development partners.

“Agriculture and food security are not the responsibility of government alone but a shared national endeavour,” Ogunbiyi said.

He noted that the ministry is improving data systems, monitoring frameworks, and digital platforms to enhance transparency and accountability in programme delivery.

Despite the progress reported, officials acknowledged that significant challenges remain, including climate change, population growth, and global economic volatility.

However, the government insists that sustained collaboration with stakeholders will be key to overcoming these challenges.

Kyari called for continued partnership among government agencies, farmers, investors, and development organisations to sustain momentum in the agricultural sector.

“Achieving our goals requires collective effort, sustained energy, and alignment of our initiatives and resources,” he said.

As Nigeria continues its push toward food self-sufficiency, the outcome of such engagements may shape the future of the country’s agricultural policies, determining whether the nation can successfully transform its vast agricultural potential into a thriving, resilient, and food-secure economy.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

