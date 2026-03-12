PHOTO
South Africa recorded its first current account surplus in more than two years in the final quarter of 2025, helped by rising precious metal prices, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The current account switched to a surplus of 0.6% of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter from a deficit of 0.9% in the third quarter, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said.
The surplus on the current account was 50.2 billion rand ($3.03 billion) in October-December, compared with a deficit of 72.0 billion rand in the previous three-month period.
South Africa last recorded a current account surplus in the third quarter of 2023.
The trade surplus widened to 282.2 billion rand in the fourth quarter from 169.0 billion rand in the third quarter, boosted by higher prices for exports like gold, the SARB said.
($1 = 16.5535 rand)
(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Alexander Winning)