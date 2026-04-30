Egypt’s first listed special purpose acquisition company, Catalyst Partners Middle East (CPME), has launched due diligence to fully acquire precious metals investment and consulting firm EIH, also known as Evolve Holding, through a share swap, CPME CEO Abdelaziz Abdel Nabi told Zawya.

EIH owns mngm, an online platform that allows investors to buy and invest in gold and silver, providing digital access to precious metals amid rising local and regional demand.

If completed, the transaction would mark CPME’s third acquisition since its listing on the Egyptian Exchange in 2024. The SPAC last year acquired Qardy and Catalyst Partners through a combined EGP 2.8 billion ($52 million) share‑swap transaction.

CPME is targeting two to three additional acquisitions in 2026, Abdel Nabi said, noting that the SPAC is mandated to invest exclusively in non‑banking financial institutions (NBFIs).

Gravition Financial Advisory will conduct the fair value assessment of the target, Catalyst Partners is acting as the investment bank, and Matouk Bassiouny has been appointed as legal counsel.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com