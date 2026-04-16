Egypt-headquartered infrastructure company Hassan Allam Holding has agreed to acquire MetiPro, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of UAE-based water management solutions group Metito, as part of a strategy to expand its water and wastewater business across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, CIS countries and Eastern Europe.

The transaction combines two long-established regional infrastructure players with more than 150 years of combined experience, creating an integrated platform focused on sustainable water infrastructure delivery, Hassan Allam Holding said in a press statement.

The transaction value wasn't disclosed.

Hassan Allam Holding said its existing water platform is supported by specialist subsidiaries including Hassan Allam Construction, Intech, Bioworks and Ridgewood. These businesses cover engineering, construction, operations and maintenance across desalination and wastewater treatment schemes.

MetiPro brings more than 65 years of experience in advanced water and wastewater solutions, with operations in more than 50 countries. It’s experience spans desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, surface water treatment and industrial water solutions.

The acquisition builds on an existing relationship between Hassan Allam Holding and Metito, which have jointly delivered major projects in Egypt including Al Mahsamma water treatment project, New Delta project, West Alexandria project and Abu Oweikal project.

Hassan Allam, CEO, Hassan Allam Holding said the acquisition positions the company to deliver long-term, resilient solutions that support growth, climate adaptation, and regional development amid growing focus on water security.

Karim Madwar, CEO, MetiPro added that Hassan Allam Holding’s backing will enable the company to scale its impact across the region, accelerate the delivery of complex water projects, and contribute meaningfully to securing sustainable water projects for future generations.

In January 2025, a consortium led by MENA-focused multilateral financial institution The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF) – formerly APICORP – and including Zamil Group Investment Company and the founding Ghandour family acquired a 100 percent stake in Metito Utilities, which focuses on developing and operating water and wastewater assets globally.

The acquisition followed UAE-based Alpha Dhabi Holdings scrapping its plans, announced in September 2023, to acquire a majority stake in Metito Holdings, including shares held by Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Gulf Capital.

While TAEF didn't disclose the value of the transaction, in its March 2026 financial results, the institution reported that its Investments & Partnerships portfolio grew to $1.6 billion in 2025.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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