M42 and its renal care business, Diaverum, on Thursday announced the completion of a strategic acquisition of four clinics in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, from the Lund Group: CDTR and CDTR Prime in Sorocaba, INDI in Itapetininga, and Lund Nefrologia in Itu.

The move takes Diaverum clinics to 18 in Brazil, including three vascular access centres, affirming its long-term commitment to improving access to renal care and supporting better health outcomes in Latin America’s largest market.

Diaverum’s expanded operations in Brazil will deliver more than 220,000 treatments annually. The platform combines owned clinics, public hospital partnerships, and acute service agreements, demonstrating a flexible, scalable model that can be adapted across international healthcare systems, including in the Middle East.

The acquisition also underpins M42’s strategy to build globally connected care platforms from its base in Abu Dhabi, in full alignment with data sovereignty regulations across our markets. By integrating clinical expertise, digital infrastructure and chronic disease management at scale, the model enables more coordinated, accessible and patient-centred care across diverse and high-growth markets.

“At M42, we are building a globally scaled health intelligence platform that tackles some of the world’s most pressing health challenges, including chronic kidney disease," said Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42. "Our expansion in Brazil is not just about growth; it grants more people in Brazil access to high-quality renal care that empowers patients with clinical insights, predictive analytics and digital tools to support earlier intervention and better long-term health outcomes.”

This acquisition builds on Diaverum’s recent purchase of Serviço de Nefrologia Ribeirão Preto (SENERP) and further strengthens its footprint in Brazil. The latest transaction includes management contracts in two public hospitals and acute service agreements, extending care delivery across critical points in the healthcare system.

Rafael Romanini, Diaverum CEO and COO for Europe and LATAM, said, “Brazil is a strategic market for Diaverum, not only because of its scale and growth potential, but because of the opportunity to continue advancing the standard of care for patients who rely on dialysis every day."

In cities such as Itu and Itapetininga, the clinics are the only private dialysis providers, making them vital to local patients and families.

In Sorocaba, the facilities serve as important regional hubs with the capacity to support growing demand. This presents a clear opportunity for more integrated approaches. Diaverum’s global platform and Care Delivery Model caters to this need by aligning clinical excellence with digital infrastructure and strong governance, enabling more scalable and consistent care delivery.

As M42 continues to expand globally, insights and clinical learnings from high-volume markets such as Brazil will further strengthen innovation, research and care delivery capabilities across its geographical footprint.

The approach aligns with the UAE’s broader ambition to lead in next-generation healthcare, while addressing the growing burden of chronic diseases both regionally and globally.