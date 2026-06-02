New listings and a rebuilding pipeline are early signs of a revival in Saudi Arabia’s Nomu parallel market, signalling a potential end to a prolonged slowdown linked to regional tensions between Iran, the US and Israel, analysts have said.

The recent IPO of Masqa Investment (MSGA), which pressed ahead despite a cautious backdrop that had previously stalled deal flow, has improved market confidence. At a time when several offerings failed to materialise, the move was viewed by market participants as a turning point for issuance activity.

MSGA will open subscription for its IPO on June 17, 2026, and close on June 24, 2026, with final allocation of shares slated for June 28. The real estate player plans to issue 11.11 million new shares, representing 10% of its capital after listing.

MSGA’s listing on Nomu will place it one among the first deals since the onset of the Iran war in late February, but other names are also advancing through the pipeline, including Kesay Clinics and Mayar Holding's subsidiary Ziorak Company, an indication that issuers are gradually returning to test investor demand.

The recovery follows a difficult period for Nomu, during which a number of planned IPOs—including Alkhaldi Logistics, Dome International Investment, Rawabi Marketing and Alwazn Almithaly—were cancelled or delayed amid weak demand and execution constraints.

According to analysts the shift now reflects a more selective and disciplined market environment. Sarah Alyasiri, Financial Market Strategist at CFI Financial Group, said MSGA’s decision to go ahead underscores investors’ increasing focus on long-term opportunities over short-term geopolitical developments. While regional tensions have elevated uncertainty, she said they have not altered the broader investment case for Saudi Arabia, which continues to be supported by economic reforms, sustained investment and a deeper capital market.

She added that investors are being drawn toward companies offering clear business models, sustainable earnings and exposure to domestic growth drivers. This trend is helping sustain interest in Nomu listings.

Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst at GI Group, noted that the resilience of IPO activity points to a growing decoupling of Saudi equity markets from regional geopolitical shocks. Strong domestic liquidity and progress on Vision 2030 initiatives are anchoring investor focus on internal growth dynamics rather than external risks.

Both analysts highlighted that the nature of demand is also becoming more targeted. Mourad said main-market listings tend to benefit from stable, government-linked revenue streams tied to large-scale development projects; Nomu, on the other hand, is attracting institutional investors seeking smaller companies with solid profitability and disciplined valuations.

Alyasiri and Mourad also pointed to a convergence in investor preferences, with capital increasingly directed toward sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda. These include technology, financial services, healthcare, logistics, tourism and infrastructure-linked businesses, as well as specialised small- and medium-sized enterprises positioned to benefit from rising domestic demand.

(Reporting by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria) ahmad.mousa@lseg.com