Arabian Cement Company recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the owners amounting to EGP 943.068 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The registered profits were higher by 59.74% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 590.347 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 2.50 in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.51 in Q1 2025, while the net sales jumped to EGP 2.995 billion from EGP 2.554 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company posted higher net profits at EGP 937.900 million in the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 588.237 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated EPS climbed to EGP 2.49 in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.51 in Q1 2025, whereas the sales soared to EGP 2.956 billion from EGP 2.526 billion.

In 2025, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of Arabian Cement hiked by 210.27% YoY to EGP 3.599 billion from EGP 1.160 billion.

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