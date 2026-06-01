Sharjah Airport welcomed the first group of pilgrims returning from the Holy Lands after completing this year's Hajj pilgrimage. The atmosphere was one of joy and spirituality, supported by an integrated operational framework that ensured smooth procedures and a comfortable arrival experience.

Pilgrims praised the high level of organisation and the ease of procedures throughout their journey via the airport. They noted that services were seamless, allowing them to complete arrival procedures swiftly and comfortably. This added a positive touch to their return following their spiritual journey.

Airport teams greeted the pilgrims with flowers and traditional Emirati hospitality, reflecting values of warmth and care while enhancing their arrival experience.

These efforts were part of early preparations and a comprehensive operational plan implemented by Sharjah Airport Authority in coordination with relevant entities. The plan ensured smooth passenger movement and efficiently handled the large number of returning pilgrims.

The welcome also reflects Sharjah Airport’s high level of readiness, both in terms of operational infrastructure and human resources. The airport’s ability to manage peak travel seasons effectively further strengthens its position as a key regional and international travel hub.