As UAE travellers prepare for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha break, dnata Travel reveals that the Maldives, Thailand, Greece, France, and Mauritius rank among the most booked destinations for the sought-after holiday period.

International travel remains the clear preference this Eid, accounting for 72% of bookings, compared to 28% for UAE staycations.

Indian Ocean destinations such as the Maldives, Thailand’s Phuket, and Mauritius continue to dominate, offering favourable weather conditions and a wide range of competitive offers.

Meanwhile in Europe, Greece - including Athens and the islands - is gaining momentum alongside France, as travellers seek a balance of culture, relaxation, and multi-stop itineraries.

Closer to home, Dubai accounts for approximately 70% of staycation bookings, driven by strong value and competitive rates across the city’s diverse hotel landscape.

Abu Dhabi continues to attract travellers with stays close to its entertainment and cultural experiences, while Ras Al Khaimah is seeing increased demand as a value-driven alternative, particularly for all-inclusive options in resort areas such as Al Marjan Island.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “Eid al-Adha continues to prove a popular travel period for UAE residents, and this year we’re seeing clear demand for international travel, with customers looking to maximise the longer break through well-planned, multi-stop itineraries, and premium experiences. At the same time, value remains front of mind without compromising the overall experience, reflected in a rise in premium economy bookings and strong demand for competitive offers.”

Ketait added:“As UAE traveller focus on the ever-popular Indian Ocean islands, Thailand, and Europe continues, residents are increasingly open to emerging and alternative destinations. Interest is rising in locations such as Sarajevo, Bodrum, and lesser-discovered Greek islands, as well as more curated, experience-led itineraries.”

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