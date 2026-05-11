In an industry facing increasing pressure from rising labour costs, talent shortages, growing demand for immediate service, and an increasingly unstable geopolitical environment, specialised co-sourcing models are gaining ground over traditional outsourcing.

According to data from 24/7 Travel Partner Desk (247tpd), a company specialising in customer service operations for the travel industry, this model enables companies to reduce operational costs by between 40% and 50% in functions such as customer service and 24/7 operations.

In markets with particularly high cost structures, such as the US or Northern Europe, savings can reach up to 70%, according to company data.

The figures are based on operations with more than twenty clients across sectors including airlines, cruise lines, travel agencies, travel intermediaries, and car rental companies, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Air Europa, Viajes El Corte Inglés, and Avoris.

A model positioned between outsourcing and in-house integration

Co-sourcing is defined as a middle-ground approach between traditional outsourcing and fully in-house teams. Under this model, external teams work in alignment with the client’s processes, KPIs, and standards, functioning as an operational extension of the internal team without impacting the brand image.

For 247tpd, this model responds to a structural transformation in the travel industry driven by three key factors: the sustained increase in labour costs in key source markets, difficulties accessing specialised talent, and growing pressure to provide immediate, omnichannel customer service.

Added to this is the impact of automation and artificial intelligence, which is redefining operational roles and raising the efficiency standards expected from customer service operations.

“AI has raised the standard of what is expected from human agents; it has not eliminated them. Managing a last-minute cruise disruption, coordinating airline IRROPS, or resolving a complex post-sales claim requires judgment, product knowledge, and decision-making ability. 247tpd integrates real-time monitoring and analytics platforms for queue management, interaction recording, and KPI tracking, but places the trained agent at the centre of its model,” says Gerardo Ariño, Founder and CEO of 247tpd.

He adds: “We are not a technology company. We are a people company that uses technology to deliver excellence. In the travel industry, operational complexity still requires teams that can think, make decisions, and identify with the brand they represent.

Specialised multilingual talent as a competitive advantage

One of the main challenges in the BPO sector is staff turnover, which in Latin American contact centres typically ranges between 30% and 40% annually, according to data from Metrigy and SymTrain (2024).

In this context, talent management becomes a critical factor for service quality. “Every departure involves recruitment and training costs, as well as a loss of operational knowledge that directly impacts the customer experience,” explains Ariño.

The company, which operates with more than 600 professionals from Cali, Colombia, has developed a continuous training model focused on deep travel industry expertise and operational integration with client teams, supported by a talent management approach based on Gallup’s strengths methodology.

This approach accelerates integration, strengthens service consistency, and ensures a seamless traveller experience regardless of the team or market handling the operation. The result is more cohesive teams, greater operational stability, and stronger responsiveness in highly demanding travel environments.

“The value lies not only in training agents, but in achieving continuity. An agent who works for two years under a brand’s standards delivers a level of consistency that is difficult to replicate in high-turnover models,” Ariño concludes.

This model has been adopted by leading travel companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCL, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas), Air Europa, Viajes El Corte Inglés, Avoris, World2Meet, Logitravel, OK Mobility, and others, which have been working with 247tpd for years to support everything from transactional operations and incident management to financial support and quality control, with deployments that, according to the company, can be activated within a matter of weeks.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

