The UAE recorded sustained growth across the tourism sector in 2025, with the number of hotel establishment guests rising to more than 32 million, up 5.1 percent compared to 2024.

This was revealed as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the work report of the Emirates Tourism Council and the achievements of the UAE tourism sector for 2025.

Hotel establishment revenues in the country climbed to AED49.21 billion ($13.4 billion), up 9.7 percent compared to 2024, said a WAM news agency report.

The total number of hotel rooms reached 217,000, distributed across more than 1,240 hotel establishments. The hotel occupancy rate stood at 79.5 percent, among the highest in the region and globally, reflecting strong demand and sustained performance.

The national tourism sector's achievements also included hotel nights reaching 100 million. The UAE ranked first across the Middle East and North Africa region and 18th globally in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024.

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