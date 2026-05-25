Nizwa – Dakhliyah governorate is witnessing expansion in tourism, entertainment and service investments as part of efforts to support economic diversification and sustainable development under Oman Vision 2040.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed strong growth in the governorate’s tourism sector, with the number of hotels increasing from 156 in 2024 to 209 in 2025. The number of guests also rose from 277,000 to more than 340,000 during the same period, reflecting growth of more than 22%.

The governorate recently signed five investment agreements with Omani companies worth RO11mn to implement tourism and service projects in the wilayats of Jabal Akhdar and Bahla. The projects will cover an area exceeding 60,000sqm, with investment periods ranging between 15 and 50 years.

In Jabal Akhdar, authorities signed a contract for the construction and operation of an integrated commercial complex in the Hail Al Yaman area at a cost of RO7.8mn. The project will include a three-star hotel, educational park, entertainment centre and shopping mall, in addition to other tourism facilities and parks aimed at diversifying visitor experiences.

In Bahla, an integrated tourism project is being developed in the Al Badou area at a cost of RO2.5mn. The project includes a resort, water park and zoo as part of efforts to strengthen leisure and family tourism activities in the governorate.

The governorate is also focusing on mountain tourism through the Grand Canyon Front project in Jabal Shams, which extends across more than 145,000sqm with investments estimated at around RO11mn.

In the wilayat of Al Hamra, the Jabal Al Sharqi Oasis project has reached nearly 50% completion. The project includes tourist and service facilities such as restaurants, an outdoor theatre, pedestrian walkways and open spaces to support increasing tourist activity, particularly during summer and peak travel seasons.

Urban renewal projects are also under way, including the renovation of the old Al Hamra neighbourhood, which aims to preserve traditional Omani architectural identity while enhancing the tourism and economic value of heritage sites.

In addition, the governorate is implementing projects worth more than RO3.78mn to rehabilitate heritage and archaeological sites in cooperation with relevant authorities. The projects aim to preserve the historical character of the sites and support heritage and cultural tourism.

Infrastructure development continues alongside tourism expansion, with the governorate, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, implementing road and infrastructure projects valued at more than RO100mn. The projects include internal, developmental and strategic roads designed to support tourism, economic activity and urban growth across the governorate.