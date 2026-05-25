Ibri – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) on Thursday signed agreements for the third and fourth packages of the Special Economic Zone at Dhahirah, with a total investment exceeding RO73mn.

The agreements cover the construction of a dry port, veterinary quarantine facilities, and an integrated administrative and commercial complex, marking a major step in the development of the strategic economic zone near the Empty Quarter border crossing with Saudi Arabia.

The agreements were signed by HE Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, chairman of OPAZ, and representatives of the Omani and Saudi companies involved in the projects.

The third package, valued at RO48.058mn, includes the construction of infrastructure for the dry port and veterinary quarantine facilities, along with related utilities and services. The project will be executed by a consortium comprising Edex International Contracting Company, Edex-KSA, Edex Egypt and Assarain International Contracting Company.

The fourth package, worth RO25.9mn, covers the construction of an administrative and commercial complex and associated facilities. The works will be undertaken by a consortium comprising Oman Shapoorji and Saudi-based Shapoorji Pallonji.

According to OPAZ, the third package includes the first phase of the dry port development over an area of one square kilometre, forming part of a planned four-square-kilometre logistics hub. The package also includes internal roads, container yards, customs gates, inspection platforms, customs clearance facilities, power substations, maintenance workshops, laboratories, water tanks and firefighting systems.

The project will further include the installation of X-ray and scanning systems, administrative offices, employee accommodation, rest areas, a mosque, security fencing and surveillance infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the fourth package will deliver a modern administrative and commercial complex featuring a public square, business centre, administration building, commercial centre, hotel and health centre, in addition to internal roads and supporting infrastructure. The total built-up area in the current phase is estimated at 37,300sqm.

OPAZ said the project design incorporates smart city concepts and complies with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, reflecting a focus on sustainability and environmental efficiency.

HE Al Yousef said the Special Economic Zone at Dhahirah is one of the strategic projects aimed at strengthening economic integration between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the zone’s proximity to the Empty Quarter border crossing gives it a strong competitive advantage as a key commercial gateway facilitating the movement of goods and services between the two countries.

“The project is designed to stimulate intra-regional trade and encourage joint ventures between Omani and Saudi private sector companies, while enhancing supply chain efficiency and reducing logistics costs for investors,” he said.

H E Al Yousef added that investors in the zone will benefit from a range of incentives and facilities under the Law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, issued under Royal Decree No 87/2025.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Busaidi, Wali of Ibri, said the signing of the two agreements represents an important milestone in supporting comprehensive economic development in Dhahirah governorate and reinforcing its role as a strategic economic and logistics hub.

He added that the new projects are expected to generate employment opportunities, attract high-value investments, and contribute to the long-term economic and social development of the governorate.