DOHA: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announced the completion of Package 2 of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa. This achievement reflects the authority's ongoing commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the road network and infrastructure services to keep pace with urban development and meet the needs of residents throughout the country.

Eng Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Head of Northern Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department, stated that the second package of the project has achieved significant improvements, serving 1,514 residential plots for citizens. This was accomplished through the development of internal roads, facilitating traffic flow and enhancing mobility within the area, as well as connecting it to surrounding main roads. He added that the project also included the implementation of stormwater drainage networks and other infrastructure facilities to provide integrated services and improve the quality of life for residents.

Eng Al Nuaimi explained that Ashghal is implementing a comprehensive development plan for the Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa areas, consisting of four main packages. Upon completion, these packages will serve a total of 5,384 residential plots for citizens. The third package was completed in early 2025, serving 1,383 plots, while work continues to complete the first and fourth packages.

Regarding the scope of work completed within package 2 of the project, Eng Jassim Kano, the project engineer, explained that it included providing approximately 46 km of roads equipped with safety features such as traffic signals and signage. This is in addition to constructing three signal-controlled intersections and four pedestrian crossings, thus enhancing safety in the area and improving traffic flow.

Eng Jassim added that works also included installing 2,643 lighting poles, providing 9,875 parking spaces, implementing green spaces and landscaping across an area of 37,500 sqm, and constructing 85km of shared pedestrian and bicycle paths, all aimed at improving the urban landscape and promoting a healthy lifestyle for residents.

Regarding infrastructure development works, Ashghal implemented a surface and groundwater drainage network with a total length of 51km, a treated water network with a length of 21km, and a potable water network with a length of 6.6km, in addition to implementing 24.4km of electricity lines and 7.3km of communications network works.

It is worth noting that the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Project in Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa relied on local materials and manufacturers for most of the work, with the local component reaching 70% of the total materials used. This included lighting poles and fixtures, drainage pipes, precast manholes, electrical cables, directional signs, and interlocking pavers. This aligns with the Public Works Authority's support for local manufacturers and its 2017 "Taheel Initiative."

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