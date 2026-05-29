MUSCAT: While the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha was celebrated with grand traditional fervor and joy across the Sultanate, the extreme summer heatwave significantly altered holiday travel patterns. Oman marked the first day of Eid Al Adha yesterday, initiating an official public holiday that runs through Thursday and extends into the Friday-Saturday weekend.

This long break typically triggers a massive influx of visitors to the country’s scenic beaches, parks, and wadis. However, the intense heat gripping the region resulted in unusually thin crowds at normally popular outdoor hotspots, as people chose to prioritize comfort and celebrate within cooler environments.

According to data released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the mercury reached grueling levels over the past 24 hours. Dama Wa Al Tayeen topped the charts with a scorching peak of 47.2°C.

Other areas experienced similarly intense heat, with Barka and Al Kamil Wa Al Wafi both hitting 46.9°C, while Al Rustaq and Bidbid recorded 46.7°C. Meanwhile, Al Amerat saw a high of 46.4°C, and several regions including Muscat, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Al Mudhaibi, Fahud, and Al Awabi all stabilized at a taxing 46.1°C.

The weather forecast for the remainder of the holiday period suggests little immediate relief for most of the interior and coastal cities. Temperatures will remain highly demanding, with Buraimi expected to hit 46°C, while Ibri, Nizwa, and Ibra are all projected to reach 45°C. The capital city of Muscat is anticipating a high of 41°C.

For those desperate to escape the oppressive heat, the southern governorate of Dhofar stands out as a rare sanctuary. Salalah is welcoming the holiday with a much milder 32°C and chances of intermittent rainfall, while the high-altitude terrain of Saiq offers a crisp 28°C amidst partly cloudy skies.

Beyond the soaring temperatures, authorities have issued crucial safety warnings for residents traveling across the country during the long weekend. There is a strong probability of rising dust and sandstorms in open and desert areas, which could significantly impair road visibility.

Drivers are also urged to exercise caution during the late-night and early-morning hours due to the expected formation of low clouds and thick fog along parts of the Arabian Sea coast. Despite the daytime heat emptying out public parks and wadis, the grand nature of Eid was fully felt indoors and during the cooler evening hours, with families gathering in large numbers to share massive feasts, exchange gifts, and enjoy the celebrations safely.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

