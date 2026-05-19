Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a marine warning beginning tomorrow, May 20, 2026, expected to last through the weekend.

The department forecasts strong winds and high waves offshore with the wave height to range between 3 and 6ft, occasionally reaching up to 9ft.

Due to these weather conditions, the department urged the public to avoid carrying out any marine activities during this period.

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