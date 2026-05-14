DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast relatively hot to hot conditions across the country until 6pm on Thursday, with slight dust at times during the day and moderate weather expected by night.

According to the daily weather report, offshore conditions will remain generally fine; however, a marine warning has been issued due to expected strong winds and high seas.

Winds inshore will be mainly northwesterly at 5–15 knots, gusting up to 25 knots during the daytime. Offshore winds will also be northwesterly at 10–20 knots, with gusts reaching 28 knots.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times. Offshore seas will range between 3 and 6 feet, increasing to 8 feet at times.

Visibility both inshore and offshore will range from 5 to 9 kilometres. The highest temperature expected in Doha is 41°C.

Authorities have advised caution at sea due to the strong wind and high wave conditions.

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