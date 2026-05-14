Saudi Arabia’s healthtech Aumet has secured $12 million to fund its global and regional expansion plans.

The company raised the fund through a Series A round led by Emkan Capital, with participation from other investors, including Qatar Development Bank, SABAH VC, AAIC and existing investor Shorooq.

Aumet leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate healthcare procurement, connecting pharmacies, hospitals and suppliers into a unified digital network.

The Riyadh-headquartered startup, which has a network of 12,000 pharmacies and 1,000 pharmaceutical suppliers, processes more than $1 billion in gross merchandise value and handles more than five million transactions every year.

The fresh funds are earmarked for global scaling, regional expansion and product development.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com