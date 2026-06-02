Muscat – The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) is participating as a strategic sponsor in the second edition of the Oman Capital Market Conference 2026. Under the patronage of H E Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, the event is organised in collaboration with the Gulf Capital Market Association (GCMA) and State Street Corporation, one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, under the theme ‘From Resilience to Growth’.

The conference brings together leading policymakers, financial and investment institutions, and regulatory bodies to discuss the future of capital markets amid rapidly evolving global economic and geopolitical developments.

It comes at a time when regional and global capital markets are witnessing accelerated shifts in investment patterns and capital flows, highlighting the need for more efficient financial markets that can attract long-term investment, while reinforcing the role of capital markets in supporting sustainable economic growth.

The conference provides a platform to discuss several key economic and investment themes, most notably Oman’s potential transition to Emerging Market status and its implications for foreign investment flows. It also explores the future of Oman’s financial sector and the foundations required to develop an international financial centre capable of attracting global financial institutions, asset managers, and financial technology companies.

Haitham bin Salem Al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Muscat Stock Exchange, said, “The Oman Capital Market Conference represents a strategic platform for dialogue among key stakeholders in the financial and investment sector. It reflects the growing interest in the Omani market, supported by ongoing developments at the Muscat Stock Exchange in terms of market infrastructure, liquidity, and the expansion of listed sectors and investment products. Such dialogue further strengthens the ability of markets to adapt to global economic transformations and supports efforts to build a more efficient, competitive, and sustainable market.”

Faisal Al Nabhani, Managing Director and Country Lead for State Street in Oman and Qatar, said, “The region is undergoing rapid transformation across the investment and capital markets landscape, requiring stronger integration among financial institutions, greater connectivity across regional markets, and the development of deeper and more resilient investment environments. With over three decades of experience serving institutional investors in the Middle East, State Street remains committed to the region. We are pleased to co-organise the conference, which provides a platform for dialogue on the future of capital flows, market development, and emerging investment opportunities across the region, including Oman.”

Meanwhile, Michael Grifferty, President of the GCMA, emphasised that the conference reflects the importance of enhancing regional cooperation and knowledge exchange among Gulf capital markets to develop markets and strengthen disclosure, governance, and liquidity standards.

The conference agenda highlighted a broad range of issues shaping regional capital markets, beginning with The Muscat Leadership Dialogue, a high-level discussion on global and regional economic, geopolitical, and social developments and their implications for sustainable growth and Oman’s strategic positioning.

The programme also featured The Global Energy Debate, which examined energy resilience, the climate transition, and the impact of the global environment on Gulf growth models, before concluding with Oman’s Capital Market: Transitioning to Emerging Market Status, a session focused on MSCI reclassification, capital flows, market resilience, and Oman’s position in an increasingly competitive global investment landscape.

The event witnessed broad participation from regional and international financial and investment leaders, alongside representatives from regulatory authorities and economic institutions in the Sultanate of Oman.

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