O-Green, a next-generation green infrastructure platform jointly owned by Naqaa Sustainable Energy and OQ Alternative Energy, said it has achieved the financial close for the largest solar energy project serving industrial cities in the sultanate, marking a major milestone in its renewable energy transition.

Spanning 1.45 million sq m, the solar facility is being developed in partnership with Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) at Sohar Industrial City.

More than 60% of the work has been completed, including the installation of nearly 150,000 solar panels across multiple construction phases. Commercial operations are expected to commence in September, said O-Green in a statement.

The financial close ceremony was held under the auspices of Mohsin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

The landmark 93MW solar power project is designed to provide clean energy to more than 200 industrial facilities operating within the industrial city.

The project is being financed through Ahli Islamic Bank, with the financial close reinforcing the growing role of sustainable finance in supporting large-scale renewable energy infrastructure developments across Oman.

As part of the event, O-Green also signed an agreement with Arab Open University to establish a solar power generation plant at the university campus. The agreement was signed by Prof. Mohamed Hamdan Al Badi on behalf of the university and Mustafa Mohammed Al Hinai on behalf of O-Green.

The Sohar solar development represents the first project in Oman to supply industrial cities with solar power under a direct supply model to industrial facilities, supporting industrial sustainability initiatives while contributing to carbon emission reduction targets.

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