KARAK, Jordan — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday inaugurated six new factories operated by Chinese-owned Jinsheng International in the Qatraneh area of Karak Governorate, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The factories constitute a major step towards the development of an integrated industrial complex expected to attract more investment and provide 700 employment opportunities for residents of Karak and surrounding areas, the statement said.

During the visit, Hassan directed authorities to begin procedures to designate the industrial complex as a development zone, a move aimed at facilitating additional investment and industrial expansion.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hassan reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting investors through incentives and administrative facilitation, noting that the projects would benefit from the same advantages offered to Jordanian industries to enhance their competitiveness in the domestic market, according to the statement.

The investment is part of the government's broader strategy to attract foreign direct investment and implement the Economic Modernisation Vision, which seeks to stimulate economic growth, expand investment opportunities, and generate employment for Jordanians.

Jinsheng International has invested an estimated $830 million in Jordan since 2022 and plans to further expand its operations in the Kingdom. The company currently operates cardboard and steel manufacturing plants in the King Hussein Development Area in Mafraq and is constructing another steel factory in Zarqa Governorate, which is expected to begin operations before the end of the year.

Government support for the investment has included the provision of electricity infrastructure and the construction of a power substation valued at approximately JD7 million ($9.9 million).

In return, the company has committed to creating 2,000 jobs over the next three years, according to the statement.

The six factories inaugurated on Sunday represent the latest phase of Jinsheng's expansion in Qatraneh. The company first established two factories in the area in 2022, which currently employ around 830 workers.

Jinsheng International specialises in the production of porcelain, electrical appliances, stainless steel products, lighting equipment, sanitary ware, and cardboard products. The company is also completing construction of three additional factories in Qatraneh that will manufacture glass, porcelain, and plastic products.

Wu Jianbo, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Jinsheng International Group, said that Jordan offers an attractive investment environment due to its political and economic stability, investor-friendly legislation, strategic location, and government support for foreign investors.

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