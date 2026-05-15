AMMAN — Industrial production quantities rose by 2.50 per cent in March 2026 compared with February of the same year, and increased by 1.10 per cent compared with March 2025.

According to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), the cumulative industrial production index for the first three months of 2026 increased by 0.33 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

The report noted that the base year has been updated to 2018=100 instead of 2010=100, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The industrial production index for the first quarter of 2026 reached 87.98 points, compared with 87.69 points during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

On a monthly basis, the index reached 88.77 points in March 2026, compared with 87.81 points in March 2025. The index also stood at 88.77 points in March 2026, up from 86.61 points in February 2026.

Comparing the cumulative index for the first quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025, output in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 88.7 per cent of the index, increased by 0.05 per cent.

Output in the extractive industries sector, which carries a relative importance of 5.4 per cent, rose by 2.67 per cent, while electricity production, accounting for 5.9 per cent of the index, increased by 2.94 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, the overall industrial production index for March 2026 increased compared with the same month of 2025, driven by a 0.67 per cent rise in manufacturing output and a 10.32 per cent increase in electricity production.

Meanwhile, output in the extractive industries sector declined by 1.42 per cent.

Compared with February 2026, manufacturing output in March rose by 1.59 per cent, extractive industries output increased by 5.95 per cent, and electricity production climbed by 13.57 per cent, Petra reported.

Industrial producer prices

Jordan’s industrial producer price index (PPI) rose by 1.17 per cent in March from February, despite recording an annual decline of 1.66 per cent compared with March 2025, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The department’s monthly report showed the cumulative industrial producer price index for the first quarter of 2026 declined by 2.48 per cent compared with the same period last year, based on 2018 as the reference year.

The index averaged 104.55 points during the January-March period of 2026, compared with 107.21 points in the corresponding period of 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly basis, the industrial producer price index reached 105.43 points in March 2026, up from 104.21 points recorded in February, while remaining below the 107.21 points registered in March 2025.

The quarterly decline was primarily driven by a 2.93 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, which account for 88.74 per cent of the index weighting. Meanwhile, prices in the extractive industries sector rose by 1.30 per cent, and electricity prices increased by 1.05 per cent.

Year-on-year, the March decline reflected a 1.87 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices and a 1.13 per cent decline in extractive industries prices, while electricity prices posted a 1.01 per cent increase.

Month-on-month, the March increase in the overall index was attributed to a 1.46 per cent rise in manufacturing prices, despite declines of 1.94 per cent in extractive industries prices and 0.24 per cent in electricity prices, Petra reported.

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