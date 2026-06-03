Dubai-based telecom operator du has launched du Ventures, a $50 million venture capital fund aimed at investing in startups and emerging technologies to support the growth of its core business.

The fund will be managed by regional investment firm Shorooq, which will oversee deployment and portfolio strategy, the DFM-listed telco said.

du Ventures will seek to partner with promising startups and founders, providing the company with access to innovative technologies and solutions that can enhance its telecom and digital services offering.

The launch comes amid growing venture capital activity in the UAE, where corporates are increasingly setting up investment arms to tap early-stage innovation and diversify revenue streams.

UAE deal activity fell 45% year-on-year in Q1 2026, marking a three-year Q1 low, while funding reached a record high for a Q1 period at $419 million, up 47% YoY, according to a report by data intelligence platform Magnitt.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com