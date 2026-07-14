Kuwait - China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC Middle East) said it has won the contract to build the new headquarters of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) in Kuwait City, following an international competitive tender conducted by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

The project involves the construction of a 275-m-high, 55-storey office tower with five basement parking levels in the Sharq district, one of Kuwait City’s prime waterfront commercial areas overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Under this contract, CSCEC Middle East will deliver a modern, sustainable office development featuring a one-stop investor service centre, administrative offices, conference and meeting facilities, and advanced smart building technologies.

The scope of work includes implementation of smart building management technologies as well as development of landscaped sky gardens and supporting infrastructure. The entire work will be completed by CSCEC Middle East within a two-year period.

The new headquarters is designed to serve as a landmark government complex that will strengthen Kuwait’s investment ecosystem and support the country’s economic diversification agenda under Kuwait Vision 2035.

For the project, KDIPA will incorporate energy-efficient design elements, including double-glazed curtain wall systems, intelligent building management systems, and landscaped sky gardens to enhance environmental performance and occupant comfort.

Work will start soon on the project with a targeting delivery in the second quarter of 2028.

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