Bahrain - Strategic contracts, which include the completion of the $260 million King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Medical City project, have been signed by the Arabian Gulf University (AGU).

The contracts, signed with multiple companies, aim to develop the university’s facilities and its academic, research and service infrastructure.

They were signed at a ceremony attended by a number of ministers and officials, including Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) chief executive officer Sultan Al Marshad.

“These agreements come as part of AGU’s efforts and vision to continue developing our infrastructure and enhancing the readiness of our academic, research and service facilities,” the university said in a statement yesterday.

“They also aim to support excellence in education, scientific research and innovation, and enhance the quality of university life, while strengthening the university’s position as a leading academic and research institution in the GCC.

The King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Medical City project near Durrat Al Bahrain, being implemented with a grant from Saudi Arabia, will be completed under the supervision and oversight of the SFD.

Occupying approximately 82,000 square metres, the first phase of work is expected to be completed this year. The project will feature specialised medical facilities with a capacity exceeding 280 beds, enhancing the national healthcare system.

An agreement has been signed with Kanoo Information Technology to equip the medical city with an integrated technology system encompassing information technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, healthcare systems, institutional systems and digital integration solutions.

This aims to ensure the technical readiness of the medical city and support the operation of its facilities and systems in accordance with the latest international standards.

The university also signed an agreement with Al Salam Projects Company for the supply, installation of furniture, interior solutions and non-medical equipment for the campus.

It will contribute to the completion of various facilities and prepare them for operation, while providing a modern and safe work environment that supports the delivery of advanced healthcare services.

As for the development of the university’s facilities and infrastructure, the signing ceremony included several contracts related to the campus, student housing, and educational, research and service facilities.

The university signed a contract with Naz Al Khaleej Company to implement an integrated project to develop the water network in the student housing complex in Zallaq, which includes the construction of two water tanks with a capacity of 4,000 cubic metres each.

Development works covering an area of around 20,000sqm, including the replacement and modernisation of all pipelines and related infrastructure, will be implemented.“This will not only improve water quality, but also ensure the sustainability of services provided to all residents of university housing,” said the statement.

The city is expected to create more than 1,000 job opportunities, enhance medical training and research, and transform Bahrain into a leading regional healthcare destination offering unprecedented specialised services.

State-of-the-art electronic gates and access control systems at entrances to student dormitories will be installed to help strengthen safety and security and improve the efficiency of traffic management within the dormitories.

This project also includes the construction of new buildings and the provision of air-conditioned waiting areas for buses designated for students.“As part of efforts to enhance campus life, the university signed a contract with Mohamed Jalal Contracting Company to implement an integrated project to develop the sports and recreational facilities at the AGU Club in Zallaq.

“The project includes a comprehensive renovation of the club’s facilities, the construction of a football field, a volleyball court, a basketball court and a padel court.“Existing squash courts will be updated to completely modernise and transform the facilities to serve the university community and provide them with a modern social and recreational environment.”

The university is also moving forward with a project that aims to expand the Medical Skills and Simulation Centre by establishing 24 medical simulation rooms equipped with the latest educational and training simulation technologies, awarded to Kontra.

This will be done across an area of 900sqm, bringing the total number of simulation rooms at the centre to 44.It will enhance the quality of clinical training and elevate the outcomes of medical education in line with the latest international standards.

Additionally, agreements, which include a comprehensive programme to modernise research laboratories at the main campus have been signed with MAR Global, who will renovate and equip them with high-quality laboratory furniture meeting the highest standards.

This will include the installation of new flooring, upgrading infrastructure and providing specialised laboratory equipment that supports research activities and enhances the laboratories’ efficiency and readiness to accommodate advanced research projects.

Finally, an agreement signed with Al Yousif Building Materials Company will include the complete relocation and renovation of the animal research facility through the construction of a new facility.It will be equipped with support services and an advanced functional design that ensures efficient workflow, while providing a self-contained infrastructure that prevents any cross-contamination between research experiments.

There will also be a safe and humane environment for the care and housing of research animals.The multi-million-dollar facility, funded by a grant from the late Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is being built on a plot of land near Askar donated by His Majesty King Hamad.

The financial grant and land were donated to AGU for the development, with the funding channelled through the SFD.nader@gdnmedia.bh

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