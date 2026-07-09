Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Byung-Mo Shin, President of Samsung Electronics Egypt, to discuss expanding cooperation on healthcare development, with a focus on medical training, digital transformation, and modernising training infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement that the meeting forms part of its efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and leverage global expertise and advanced technologies to improve healthcare services.

Abdel Ghaffar said the ministry is committed to collaborating with leading international companies to enhance medical education and continuous professional development programmes, while adopting digital solutions that improve working environments and raise the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

According to the ministry, the discussions covered support for the Princess Fatima Professional Medical Education Centre through the establishment of a technologically advanced training facility. The two sides also reviewed plans to upgrade the ministry’s crisis management room to create a modern training environment for healthcare professionals in line with international standards.

The meeting further explored opportunities for cooperation in technology and digital transformation, including leveraging Samsung’s expertise to support the ministry’s plans to modernise healthcare operations and strengthen the sustainability of medical training and professional development programmes.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Population, Samsung Electronics Egypt, and representatives of Asma Group.

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