Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and global health leader M42, has announced a strategic partnership with BioTwin to expand the deployment of their AI-based Virtual Human Twin technology focusing on early detection, prevention and precision health in Abu Dhabi.

Announced on the sidelines of BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, USA, this partnership combines BioTwin’s longitudinal biomarker platform and Virtual Human Twin technology with Abu Dhabi Biobank’s ability to connect biological data with genomic, clinical, and AI-driven insights to decode complex diseases, accelerate clinical research, and shift care from reactive to proactive. The collaboration aims to accelerate the translation of advanced health data into early signals, prevention strategies and more personalized care, with the first application focusing on multi-cancer screening.

Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading hub for health innovation, advanced clinical infrastructure, biobanking, genomics, research and real-world implementation. Through this collaboration, BioTwin and Abu Dhabi Biobank aim to contribute to that ecosystem by advancing a scalable model for early detection and preventive precision health.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has successfully built a global living lab for intelligent life sciences. By connecting population-scale genomics, advanced longitudinal health data, and real-world evidence with agile regulation, we have created a single, future-ready ecosystem. This model creates the foundation for predictive, preventive and personalised future of health, resulting in earlier intervention at population scale that builds a healthier community. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s competitive advantage, positioning the Emirate as a premier global hub to build, test and scale the next generation of life sciences innovation.”

Albarah El-Khani, Chief Operating Officer, Integrated Health Solutions, M42 said: "This collaboration is a powerful example of how advanced biobanking infrastructure can be directly connected to enable earlier detection, personalized prevention and therapeutic innovation. Abu Dhabi Biobank provides not only access to high-quality biological materials, but also to data, governance and translational pathways. We are committed to advancing precision medicine through world-class biobanking, data infrastructure and innovation. BioTwin supports this ambition with its cutting-edge tech platform to enable earlier detection, personalized prevention and future-ready healthcare models across the UAE.”

The partnership creates a foundation for future clinical, operational and commercial deployment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, starting with early detection and expanding toward broader applications in preventive health, health optimisation and personalised care.

Louis-Philippe Noel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioTwin, said: “This partnership with the Abu Dhabi Biobank represents a major step in BioTwin’s mission to make early detection, prevention and personalized health optimization accessible through Human Virtual Twin technology. Abu Dhabi is building one of the most advanced precision health ecosystems in the world. Together with Abu Dhabi Biobank, we have the opportunity to expand a technology platform that can support earlier insight, longitudinal health monitoring and a more proactive model of care.”

BioTwin’s platform combines home-based dried blood spot collection, multi-biomarker analysis and AI-enabled Human Virtual Twin modeling to help generate longitudinal insights into individual health trajectories.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).