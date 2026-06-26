The Republic of Türkiye returned to debt markets this week, raising $2.75 billion through a six-year Regulation S sukuk offering that attracted $6.7 billion in orders.

The benchmark-sized Islamic bond locked in on a 6.70% fixed rate semi-annual coupon, with a 6.75% yield and reoffer price of 99.757. The spread was set at T+260.2bps.

IPTs for the Ijarah offering were in the 7.125% area.

The sukuk has a settlement date of 2 July 2026, with a maturity set for 2 July 2032.

The expected rating for the sukuk is Ba3 / BB- (Moody’s/Fitch), in line with the sovereign’s own rating.

A listing on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange will follow.

The issuance is part of Türkiye’s plan to raise $13 billion in external financing this year through international sale of bond and sukuk.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com