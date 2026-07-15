DUBAI - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) reported net profit after tax of AED3.736 billion for the first half of 2026, compared with AED3.73 billion in the same period last year, while pre-tax profit rose 1% year-on-year to AED4.334 billion.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the bank said gross revenue increased 10% year-on-year to AED12.439 billion, compared with AED11.354 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, supported by sustained growth across funded and non-funded income streams.

Operating profit rose 6% to AED4.823 billion, while net financing assets grew 7% since the start of the year to AED281 billion, with AED43 billion in new financing recorded during the period.

Customer deposits increased 2% to AED327 billion, while total assets reached AED423 billion.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Chairman of DIB, said the first half of 2026 unfolded in a challenging operating environment, with geopolitical developments, shifting rate expectations and market confidence continuing to shape decision-making across global markets.

He said the UAE remained resilient, supported by economic diversification, disciplined policy execution and the depth of its financial system, noting that Dubai’s GDP reached AED232 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 2.4% year-on-year.

Al-Shaibani said DIB’s first-half performance reflected the importance of sound governance, balance sheet strength and responsible capital allocation. He added that the bank’s successful issuance of $1 billion in Additional Tier 1 sukuk reaffirmed its access to global capital markets and the strength of its credit profile, while supporting its capacity to pursue future growth from a position of resilience.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said DIB delivered a strong first-half performance, with revenue growth supported by both funded and non-funded income streams and continued demand for its Sharia-compliant products and services.

He said profitability remained robust, with operating profit rising 6% to AED4.8 billion, pre-tax profit reaching AED4.3 billion and post-tax profit remaining stable at AED3.7 billion. Pre-tax return on tangible equity remained close to 20%, reflecting the quality of earnings and the bank’s focus on returns, not simply balance sheet growth.

Chilwan said balance sheet growth was measured and well supported, driven by sustained financing demand across consumer and wholesale banking. He added that asset quality continued to improve, with the non-performing financing ratio improving to 2.4%, cost of risk remaining low at 28 basis points and cash coverage standing at 122%.

Capital and liquidity also remained strong, with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 13.0%, capital adequacy ratio at 16.1%, liquidity coverage ratio at 140% and net stable funding ratio at 105%.

The bank said its digital banking services recorded notable progress, with the number of registered digital banking users rising 16% year-on-year.

On sustainability, DIB provided AED3.1 billion in sustainable finance, in addition to AED2.1 billion in sustainability-linked financing since the beginning of the year.