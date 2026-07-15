Turkish firm Ukinox manufacturing company has signed a $14m contract to establish a stainless steel products plant in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, aiming to produce 1.2 million kitchen sinks annually.

The contract was signed at the headquarters of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in the New Capital by Major General Walid Youssef, Managing Director of the Main Development Company (MDC) – the authority’s developmental industrial developer arm – and Orhan Hakoglu, Chairperson of Ukinox.

The facility will span 37,000 square metres and create 220 direct jobs, with the first phase of operations and production scheduled to begin in mid-2028. The project will manufacture stainless steel kitchen sinks as part of the value-added engineering industries, directing its output to meet the needs of both local and foreign markets.

Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZone, who witnessed the signing ceremony, stated that the Sokhna Industrial Zone continues to enhance its position as one of the authority’s most important industrial arms. He highlighted its integrated system of equipped industrial lands, advanced facilities, and proximity to the Sokhna seaport, which allows investors to establish competitive production projects regionally and globally.

The new project reflects the zone’s ability to attract specialised engineering industries that contribute to deepening local manufacturing and supporting value-added industries, Gamal El-Din noted.

He added that the Ukinox project represents a qualitative addition to the engineering industries map within the SCZone, aligning with the authority’s drive to attract investments aimed at localising advanced industries and enhancing integration across supply chains.

Supporting the expansions of companies with production and export capabilities helps build a more diverse industrial base and supports the state’s orientation towards increasing exports and maximising the strategic location of the SCZone as a global industrial and logistics hub, Gamal El-Din explained.

The Ukinox manufacturing company project is being implemented under an expansion initiative for industrial companies and institutions with export capabilities within the SCZone. The initiative is coordinated with the Administrative Control Authority to support the growth of industrial investors and enhance their production and export capacities.

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